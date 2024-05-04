William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

PLNT stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,172,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

