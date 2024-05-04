Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,173.52

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,173.52 ($27.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,292 ($28.79). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($28.14), with a volume of 146,002 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.01) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,173.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,033.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.