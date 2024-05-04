Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,173.52

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,173.52 ($27.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,292 ($28.79). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($28.14), with a volume of 146,002 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.01) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Wizz Air
Wizz Air Stock Performance
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.