Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.