Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $317,393.73.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $335,869.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 94,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

