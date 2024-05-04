Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,543 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.98 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.