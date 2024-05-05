AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 28th

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 737.91 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,502.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

