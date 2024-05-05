Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 22nd

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

AMAL stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

