Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Antofagasta Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

