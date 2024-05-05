Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Trading Up 1.3%

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 271,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $865.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,404,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,611 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

