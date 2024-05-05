Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Up 1%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 259,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRSK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 211,946 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

