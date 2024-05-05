Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $52,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

