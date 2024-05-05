BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.68 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

