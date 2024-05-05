BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

