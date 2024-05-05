BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

