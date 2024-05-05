CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Down 5.7%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Free Report)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.