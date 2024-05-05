Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Price Target to $4.00

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 17,460 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $35,967.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 17,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $35,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $42,349.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 57.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 317,223 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221,859 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

