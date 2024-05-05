Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.26% and a return on equity of 77.49%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

