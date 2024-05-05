Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 1.4%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.05 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06). 1,574,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,792,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.04).

Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £499.93 million and a PE ratio of -97.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.48.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

