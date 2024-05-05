Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 15,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 25,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 231.64%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.