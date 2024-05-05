Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Dollar General worth $93,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $221.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

