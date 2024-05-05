Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.2 %

DGICA stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $452.43 million, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.