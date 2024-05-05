Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

