Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Stories

