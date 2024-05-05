Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 203,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,225,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.96% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

