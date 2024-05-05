Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

