First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,037,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,279,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

