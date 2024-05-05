First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

