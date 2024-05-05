First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $40.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

