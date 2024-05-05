First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442,016 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $2,862,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.