First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in argenx by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.16.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $388.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.37. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

