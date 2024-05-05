First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $736,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after buying an additional 159,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $310.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 861.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.