First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $757,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

