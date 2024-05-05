First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 607 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of NICE opened at $221.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.54 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

