First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

