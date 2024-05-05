First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 106.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after acquiring an additional 527,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

WPM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.