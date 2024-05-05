First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,124 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 496,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $179.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

