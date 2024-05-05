First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 674 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $24.01 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.