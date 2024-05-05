First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.89 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

