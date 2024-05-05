FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $6.20 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

