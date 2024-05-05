Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 167 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $70.52 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

