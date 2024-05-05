Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

