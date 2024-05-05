Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $197.06 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

