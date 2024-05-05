Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.