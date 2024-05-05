Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

