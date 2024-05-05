Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.