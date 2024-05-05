Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $536.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.96 and its 200-day moving average is $482.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

