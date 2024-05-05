Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $36.77 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

