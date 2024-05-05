Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

