Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,458 shares of company stock worth $33,785,640 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $159.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

