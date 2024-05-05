Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,330 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

